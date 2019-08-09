Getty Image

The reign of Lil Nas X’s smash viral single “Old Town Road” has lasted much longer than anyone participated, even the man himself. One of the sometimes ironic sometimes hilarious side effects of this country-rap mashups stranglehold on the No. 1 slot is all the highly anticipated singles from other massive artists that its dominance has blocked from hitting the coveted top of the charts milestone.

Ever since a boost from a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus catapulted it to the No. 1 slot in early April, “Old Town Road” has been memed and remixed and discussed to death, and still, it’s sitting pretty at the top, quietly daring rivals to come close. In the meantime, here is a list of all the tracks that have narrowly missed No. 1 — needing to settle at No. 2 because the music world is still busy falling in love with a queer, black cowboy.

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”

Released‎: ‎March 29, 2019

Though she still doesn’t have a No. 1 song under her belt, Billie has been racking up interest and accolades for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped the albums chart upon release. Coming out just weeks before Lil Nas X began his historic run, the fifth single from the album, “Bad Guy” was released the same day the full-length dropped, and gradually made its way all the way up to the No. 2 spot, where it’s been hovering for weeks. While “Bad Guy” definitely deserves a No. 1 look, and might potentially be a track that unseats “Old Town Road,” there is clearly no hard feelings between the two young stars, who are both seen as industry upstarts, and clearly, both just getting started.

Taylor Swift –“ME!” Feat. Brendan Urie

Released‎: ‎April 26, 2019

The lead single off Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated follow-up to her last album, Reputation, differed from her past in many ways, including the fact that it featured another artist. Buoyed by the helium-tenor of Brendan Urie (the man behind Panic! At The Disco if you’re not on a first name basis with him), “ME!” is a confetti-filled ode to self-love and a pivot to a bright, floral aesthetic after Reputation‘s darkness. But, it peaked at No. 2 upon release, Taylor’s first lead single to not go No. 1 in nine years, and is now hovering in the early 60s on the chart.