To the MeU who’ve been waiting to see Amber in Europe, you may have have to wait a wee bit longer.

The f(x) main rapper and former SM artist made the announcement on her respective social handles today (October 11) stating the postponement of her self-titled tour:

“For my fans attending my shows in LA, London, & Paris: Hey guys, sorry for the bad news, but I will be pushing back my tour dates for LA, London, & Paris. My upcoming album release has been delayed, and I really wanted to show all of you guys the new music and perform the new show we’ve been preparing. However, due to many unforeseen factors, my team and I believe it would be best to postpone the tour until it was ready. I always want to give you guys my best and be 1000% and I want to work as hard as I can to get to that point and share it all with you. Anybody who bought tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding. I will still be performing in NY at the Metamoon Festival 11/26 and I’m looking forward to seeing all of you guys again on stage.”

Amber was originally set to hold concerts in Los Angeles on November 20 and 21, November 30 in London and December 1 in Paris. Just as mentioned in her Instagram post, the “Easier” singer will still make an appearance at Brooklyn’s Metamoon Festival at the Barclays Center next month. She’ll be joined by the other notable Asian acts like Lay Zhang, ØZI, Tia Ray and more.