An Amy Winehouse Biopic Titled ‘Back To Black’ Is In The Works

The memory of the legendary singer Amy Winehouse lives on in many ways. Her relentless talent continues to amaze people, as can be seen in a clip of her raw vocals going viral on TikTok, or her 2007 Glastonbury live performance album being released. Now it’s been announced that a new biopic about the “Back To Black” singer is in the works, according to Deadline and Variety.

Aptly titled Back to Black, the film has found its director in Sam Taylor-Johnson, who helmed Fifty Shades of Grey. It will be written by Matt Greenhalgh and produced by Studiocanal, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Tracey Seaward. The Amy Winehouse Estate, including her father, is in support of the project.

Last year, Mark Ronson opened up in an interview about his regret over the ways in which he treated Winehouse. “Obviously, we had our ups and downs and it was troubling,” he told The Guardian. “I don’t know if I fully loved the way that I behaved around her. When she was going through addiction, I wish I’d been a little bit more upfront or confrontational about it. But I just was like, ‘Ah, she’ll sort it out — she did it already once.’ So, whatever.”