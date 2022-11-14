Anitta has enjoyed a breakthrough year thanks to the success of the song “Envolver.” On Friday night (November 11), the Brazilian superstar celebrated the one-year anniversary of the global hit’s release.

In November of last year, Anitta released the sexy music video for “Envolver.” In the alluring reggaeton romp, she sang about taking control in the bedroom. In the video, Anitta manifested that hot-and-heavy attraction through choreography. Earlier in the year, Anitta’s dance move where she twerks to the ground while looking like she’s doing a push-up went viral. That drove the song’s success to new heights.

In July, Anitta was awarded a Guinness World Record for becoming the first solo Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify with “Envolver.” The song has over 430 million streams on Spotify. At last night’s MTV Europe Music Awards, Anitta won in the Best Latin Act category against the likes of Bad Bunny, Shakira, Rosalía, and Becky G.

Anitta kept her gratitude short and sweet in an Instagram post. “1 year of ‘Envolver.’ Just grateful!” she wrote. The post included videos of her recording the song and of her signature dance move that helped the song go viral.

Anitta will host the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on November 17 alongside Luis Fonsi, Thalia, and Laura Pausini. She has been nominated for two awards, including Record Of The Year for “Envolver.”

