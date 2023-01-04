Anitta is going back to her roots on her next album. In an interview with Billboard that was posted yesterday (January 3), the Brazilian superstar revealed that she was working on a funk carioca LP and she talked about what her Grammy nomination meant to her.

As Anitta noted during the interview, she has worked on music in Brazil for 12 years. Now she is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Last year, Anitta released her breakthrough album Versions Of Me where she sang in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. She feels like a new artist in the US with the success of her latest LP.

“Here in America, I’m actually just starting right now,” Anitta said. “It’s so different. It’s so hard for me to get to this other level of jumping into another market and working there. [I am] a new artist, because for me, it is a new career from zero.”

Anitta also revealed that she’s working on her next album. On the LP, she will embrace funk carioca, or Brazilian funk music, that was created in the favelas of the country where she grew up.

“I feel more the freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘Ok, so that’s her!'” Anitta said.

In November, she released the EP À Procura Da Anitta Perfeita. Anitta sang fully in Portuguese across the 7-track EP.

