Anitta stole the show at the Los40 Music Awards in Spain on Friday night (November 4). While performing her hit “Envolver,” the Brazilian superstar twerked on Spanish politician Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Each year, the Los40 Music Awards honors the biggest Spanish and Latin acts in Spain. The ceremony is produced by the Los40 radio station. Anitta won big when she took home the Best Artist Award in the Global Latin category. She also caused a stir with her performance at the show.

Earlier this year, Anitta’s song “Envolver” went viral on TikTok when a video of her performing the sexy choreography circulated online. During her performance at the the Los40 Music Awards, she recreated the dance move where she twerks to the ground while onstage.

Walking through the audience, Anitta also twerked on a few people in the front row. Among those people was Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid. The conservative politician previously said she would repeal parts of Madrid’s LGBT law if she could. Anitta, who is openly bisexual, seemingly made a queer statement in her twerking moment with Ayuso.

Another big winner of the night was Rosalía. The Spanish pop star took home Best Album for Motomami and Best Tour for the Motomami World Tour in the Spain categories. She was also honored with a Golden Music Music award. Rosalía hit the stage to perform her song “La Fama” that originally featured The Weeknd. She sang the heartbreaking bachata track by herself in a captivating performance.

Another standout performance came from María Becerra. The Argentine pop star revved-up the stage with her reggaeton banger “Automático.” She won the award for Best Tour in the Global Latin category. Her next album La Nena De Argentina is due out soon.

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.