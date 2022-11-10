It was Anne-Marie’s turn to own the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today (November 10). The UK pop star welcomed Aitch to perform their September single “Psycho,” a top-10 it in the UK, and when she covered “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, a surprise guest appeared.

After Anne-Marie finished singing the track, Smith walked out to greet her. “Hey! Anne-Marie!” they said. It took a moment to get Anne-Marie’s attention, but once she turned her head and saw them standing there, she giddily laughed and screamed. “You sound gorgeous. You sound absolutely beautiful,” Smith said while hugging Anne-Marie. “Well, the song’s banging, so…,” she responded.

“Unholy” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 8 before climbing to No. 2 for the following two weeks and finally unlocking the No. 1 spot in late October. It’s a historical No. 1, too: Smith became the first publicly non-binary solo art to hit No. 1 on the chart, and Petras is the first publicly transgender solo artist to achieve the feat. The song also sat at No. 1 for four consecutive weeks on the UK chart.

On October 17, Smith announced Gloria, their fourth LP, will arrive January 27, 2023, and they will embark on a subsequent tour.

See clips from Anne-Marie’s Live Lounge below.