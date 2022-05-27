Anne-Marie and Latto are kissing off their exes on a dancy new break-up track produced by Swedish duo, Neiked. On “I Just Called,” Anne-Marie makes it more than clear that she is over a heartbreak. After taking “a few shots,” Anne-Marie sings on the chorus, “I just called to say I hate you / I just called to say that I’ve moved on / I just called to say this is the last you’ll be hearing from me.”

The chorus interpolates Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” on which, Wonder sings, “I just called to say I love you / I just called to say how much I care.” Following Anne-Marie’s chorus, Latto comes through with a fiery verse, reminding her ex, she’s “hot options like my closet / but I’m off it / I don’t double back /Might wear it once, then I’m done with it.”

Both Anne-Marie and Latto ride the electronic beat with ease, displaying confidence in their craft as frontrunners in their respective genres. The two maintain solid musical chemistry throughout, especially with Latto riding the high of having quickly brought her brazen craft into the realm of pop with her recent hit, “Big Energy.”

Check out “I Just Called” above.

