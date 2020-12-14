After touring for nearly seven years, Anne-Marie was begging for a break. But once she finally got it, she hit rock bottom. In time, the singer learned the power of facing her problems with positivity and hopes to spread the same message through her upcoming sophomore record.

The UK singer detailed her newly confident outlook in a new Bose Studio Visit video, describing how her next album differs from her 2018 debut Speak Your Mind. “The first album I think was a massive diary for me,” she said. “If I feel like there’s any difference between back then and now, it’s that I write with a much more positive brain and that has changed my music.”

Learning how to write with positivity and practicing being present has been especially helpful for Anne-Marie during quarantine. She’s been focusing on the little things that bring her joy, whether it’s looking up at the stars or getting her hands on a high-quality vacuum cleaner. “There’s a lot of bad stuff going on in the world and we almost have to see the light and bring ourselves to see the positives,” she said. “It has taken so long but I have finally gotten there.”

Anne-Marie also discussed how the “crisp” sound quality of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds can help her fans connect to her music’s message. “When they’re listening to my album, or even just one song, I want them to feel the music, feel the vocal, feel the lyrics,” she noted. “That’s my aim, really, and each song is just to make sure it makes someone feel better.”

Watch Anne-Marie discuss her newly positive outlook in an interview Bose Studio Visit above.

Anne-Marie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.