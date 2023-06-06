Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship with Matty Healy has reportedly ended. However, her musical partnership with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy is just getting warmed up. Swift is preparing to roll out her latest Taylor’s Version album, Speak Now, and both acts will be featured on previously vaulted songs from Swift.

Fall Out Boy will appear on the song “Electric Touch,” whereas Hayley Williams will be heard on the track “Castles Crumbling.” The band is one of Swift’s special guests on her The Eras Tour; however, this marks their first musical collaboration with the musician. Meanwhile the latter “You All Over Me” singer has had a long-standing friendship with Paramore’s frontwoman.

Swift shared the news on social media, writing, “I’m very excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (My Version), including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from Paramore and Fall Out Boy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist then and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7 via Republic. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.