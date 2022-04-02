There have been multiple examples of transphobic legislation that have been passed across the United States. For example, Texas and Arizona have both passed their own variations of bills that impede on the rights of transgender children. As a result, there has been an increased fight to make sure that basic rights for transgender people are preserved across the country. One example comes from Ariana Grande who recently teamed with Pledge, a charity-centric fundraising platform, to launch the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund.

Grande says that the fund was created “to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth.” The fund was also launched on March 31 which was this year’s International Transgender Day Of Visibility. Grande has promised to match all donations, up to $1.5 million, made to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund. All of the money raised through it will be split between 19 organizations, with many offering special services to queer and transgender people in different states across the country. It includes Equality Florida, One Iowa, the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance, and the Tennessee Equality Project.

“Right now, there are hundreds of bills pending in state legislatures across the United States that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” Grande said in a statement about the new fund. “The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt all year by trans people, their families and loved ones.”

Donations to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund can be made here. If you live in the United States, a donation can be made by texting “PLEDGE” to 707070.