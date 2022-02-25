Let’s say you wanted to visit Greg Abbott’s website to contact the Texas governor and tell him that his portrayal of transgender-specific health care as “child abuse” is “inhumane and downright dangerous.” The first URL you might type in is GovernorAbbott.com. If you were to do that — and you absolutely should do that, I’ll wait — you would see a photo of Abbott with black eyes and black goo leaking out of his mouth. “I’m Gorg Abbott, certified devil,” the largest text reads, followed by, “Do you like saying you’re for small government then building a hate based platform around exerting power over other people whose lives are none of your business? I do too!”

Needless to say, GovernorAbbott.com is not Abbott’s official website. It was purchased by Chuck Tingle, the author of literary smut like Twilight Bone: Pounded By That Handsome Bigfoot Hiding On The Wing Of My Plane Whose Weiner Is Huge and Pounded In The Butt By My Book “Pounded In The Butt By My Book ‘Pounded In The Butt By My Book “Pounded In The Butt By My Book ‘Pounded In The Butt By My Own Butt'”‘”, who discovered “that the web domain located at GovernorAbbott.com was curiously unused and thus available for sale,” according to Boing Boing. He’s using the website to raise money for trans rights organizations and charities, like Trans Lifeline.

It reads:

If you’re not frothing at the mouth with belligerent hatred and ignorant bigotry, then maybe supporting Gorg Abbott isn’t for you! If something seems off about this website, it’s possible you may actually be a decent human being! If you find yourself questioning the leadership of someone so committed to hatred, consider donating to these charities instead.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Trans Wizard Harriet Porber And The Bad Boy Parasaurolophus is a better read than any of J.K. Rowling’s books.

You can donate here.

dang. surprised nobody who works for greg abbott remembered to buy https://t.co/GXnZnfLtRt pic.twitter.com/AheMQvidXA — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) February 24, 2022

(Via Boing Boing)