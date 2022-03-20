Did you know two adult women can still be friends even if one of them is dating another’s ex-fiancé? Apparently, it’s true! While the entire internet has witnessed Kanye hounding his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over her new relationship with Pete Davidson, Pete’s ex is clearly fine with it. Back in 2018, Pete and Ariana had a whirlwind romance that led to a quick engagement, and finally, a sad break up. Since then, Ariana began a new relationship with her now-husband, Dalton Gomez, and doesn’t seem to have any ill will toward her ex or his new flame.

How do we know this? Well, in her downtime during the pandemic, Ariana not only starred as a guest judge on The Voice, but also launched her own makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty. In the new round of gifting for the brand’s chapter 2 drop, guess who got a little care package from Ari? None other than Kim Kardashian herself, who also made it a point to post a shot of the package to her Instagram story today. This behavior is very much in line with the “high road” Kim has been taking in response to Kanye’s incessant attacks on Instagram about everything from her new relationship to co-parenting.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Dalton and Ari will be double dating with Kim and Pete anytime soon, but it’s nice to see that Ari and Kim are staying above the fray.