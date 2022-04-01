Jeopardy! winningest woman (and first openly trans woman on the show) Amy Schneider is staying enormously busy. She’s penning a book after quitting her day job and recently got engaged. And she still made time to pop by the White House to honor the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Via this video clip from GMA, Schneider fielded questions about the plague of GOP-led anti-trans bills in various states, many of which aim to deny gender-affirming care (and to penalize doctors for even recommending such care). In short, Amy’s hopes are that these bills will eventually fizzle out, and trans visibility is key to making that happen.

Amy Schneider, @Jeopardy gameshow champion and advocate for transgender visibility and inclusion, visits the White House on #TransVisibilityDay.https://t.co/0qNXH3Nsuj pic.twitter.com/0yRFaxhkU0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2022

“I think that this backlash right now is temporary,” Schneider declared. “The country overall is on our side and getting more so every day. And I think it’s not going to be too long before these sorts of bills are seen as a thing of the past. And no longer what we want to be as a country.”

Previously, Amy joined a Teen Vogue panel to discuss how strongly she felt about trans visibility and her role in the process. “I don’t want to present a ‘too perfect’ image of myself,” she said of her time on Jeopardy!. “Because I want everyone to be able to see that whether or not you are good at trivia, whether or not you have a lot of followers on social media, any of those things, you still deserve and can find the same acceptance, the same affirmation and freedom to accept who you are.”

(Via GMA & Teen Vogue)