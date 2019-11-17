Ariana Grande took to social media to update fans on the status of her health. The singer told her fans Sunday that she’s currently battling a severe sinus infection that bars her from being able to perform upcoming shows.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Grande said she has to cancel her show in Lexington because she woke up feeling worse than the night before. “It hurts so bad to swallow,” she said with a gravelly voice, “I don’t really know what’s going on.” She sincerely apologized to her fans for canceling the show. “I’m so upset,” she said.

Grande expanded on her health in a typed statement on social media. “I’m still very sick,” she wrote. “I have been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show.” She explained she’s been seeing a doctor and has even been administered IV drips.

Ariana Grande Is ‘Very Sick’ On Tour & Gives A ‘Gentle Heads Up’ To Fans About Potential Cancellation! Ariana Grande isn’t feeling so hot! The songstress is currently performing on her Sweetener World Tour, and shared several vulnerable Instagram Story posts on Saturday ex… pic.twitter.com/NpPOJjniKg — dolcify (@OfficialDolcify) November 17, 2019

Grande just added another leg of her Sweetener World Tour which continues until the end of the year. Hopefully, she’s able to recover and continue her tour before it comes to a close.