Ariana Grande is getting into the holiday spirit during her latest leg of her Sweetener Tour. The “7 Rings” singer invited fans to celebrate with her by singing songs from her 2015 Christmas EP, Christmas & Chill. Grande also played Santa by tossing gifts to several fans in the audience.

Grande added a holiday twist to her tour in New York on Saturday when the singer added several Christmas songs to her live catalog. Grande sang renditions of “Wit It This Christmas,” “December,” “Winter Things,” “True Love,” and “Santa Tell Me.” Grande sported reindeer antlers complete with glitter and rhinestones.

Ariana performed a medley of her Christmas songs “December”, “True Love”, “Wit It This Christmas” & “Santa Tell Me”; as well as “Winter Things” under the moon 🌕❄️ #SWTUniondale pic.twitter.com/MdhuoBo4XH — Ariana Grande Today (@atnmedias) November 10, 2019

During her last Christmas song, “Santa Tell Me,” Grande gave gifts to a select few lucky audience members. According to fans, the gifts were in the form of Tiffany earrings and Starbucks gift cards signed by Grande herself.

More gifts from Ariana received by fans last night at the #SWTUniondale pic.twitter.com/uuPhtGCqz5 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) November 10, 2019

Grande and her backup dancers took the stage to perform “Thank U, Next” sporting holiday outfits that nod to the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene in Mean Girls.

Ariana closed the show performing “thank u, next” with a Santa Claus outfit 🎅 #SWTUniondale pic.twitter.com/Qof1hRQdBS — Ariana Grande Today (@atnmedias) November 10, 2019

After the show, Grande’s Christmas & Chill re-entered the iTunes chart thanks to her fan base. Grande celebrated the feat by expressing gratitude to her fans on social media. “thank u to all the new christmas n chill listenersss,” she wrote in a tweet. “i’m so thankful this ep is exists.”

thank u to all the new christmas n chill listenersss. i’m so thankful this ep is exists. @tbhits @victoriamonet love u. let me know what your favorite is ! 🤍 https://t.co/NTKEuyEltS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 10, 2019

Grande also said the album is her “favorite body of work.”

oh my god. my favorite body of work. she is rising from the dead ! thank u new listeners of christmas n chill and hello everyone that is just now discovering it. i’m so happy. https://t.co/wez0xiHcIl — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 10, 2019

no it’s my fav project this is the happiest i’ve ever been https://t.co/LVU5a1crPV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 10, 2019

Watch clips from Grande’s performance above.