Getty Image

Pop

Ariana Grande Performed A Medley From Her 2015 Christmas EP And Gave Out Gifts During A Show

Contributing Writer

Ariana Grande is getting into the holiday spirit during her latest leg of her Sweetener Tour. The “7 Rings” singer invited fans to celebrate with her by singing songs from her 2015 Christmas EP, Christmas & Chill. Grande also played Santa by tossing gifts to several fans in the audience.

Grande added a holiday twist to her tour in New York on Saturday when the singer added several Christmas songs to her live catalog. Grande sang renditions of “Wit It This Christmas,” “December,” “Winter Things,” “True Love,” and “Santa Tell Me.” Grande sported reindeer antlers complete with glitter and rhinestones.

During her last Christmas song, “Santa Tell Me,” Grande gave gifts to a select few lucky audience members. According to fans, the gifts were in the form of Tiffany earrings and Starbucks gift cards signed by Grande herself.

Grande and her backup dancers took the stage to perform “Thank U, Next” sporting holiday outfits that nod to the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene in Mean Girls.

After the show, Grande’s Christmas & Chill re-entered the iTunes chart thanks to her fan base. Grande celebrated the feat by expressing gratitude to her fans on social media. “thank u to all the new christmas n chill listenersss,” she wrote in a tweet. “i’m so thankful this ep is exists.”

Grande also said the album is her “favorite body of work.”

Watch clips from Grande’s performance above.

Topics: #Ariana Grande, #Christmas

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter
×