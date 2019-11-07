10-Year-Old Ariana Grande Got Some Valuable Life Advice From Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana Grande has been in show business for a long time now, and on her journey to global superstardom, she made some valuable friends along the way. One of them was Kristin Chenoweth, who she has known since she was 10 years old. Since then, the two have worked together on multiple occasions: Grande joined Chenoweth recently for a cover of Leslie Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” for example. Chenoweth spoke about Grande during her recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and she told the host about the advice she gave a young Grande.

The true story of @KChenoweth meeting a very young Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/dVKYfk3buM — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 7, 2019

Chenoweth told the story of meeting Grande when she was a kid, saying, “Her grandma, her Nona, brought her backstage to say hello during Wicked, and she said, ‘Well, this is my granddaughter Ari, and she also likes to sing.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s so sweet.’ I mean, she was like 10. And she goes, ‘Sing something for her, Ariana, sing.’ Ariana sang a little something, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, she’s really good.’ So I had these little wands. I gave her a wand and I said, ‘Just remember to follow your passion. Do what you love.’ And we stayed close, and skip to: she’s the biggest star on the planet.”

