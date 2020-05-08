Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber just dropped their collaborative “Stuck With U” video, in which they work with far more people than just themselves. The video is a compilation of clips from fans and celebrities enjoying their lives at home. In just the first few seconds, we get appearances from Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Michael Bublé, Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet, and more. Carole Baskin, of Tiger King fame, tried to get involved in the project, but Grande refused to allow that.

Before the video came out, Bieber previewed a clip of Baskin (and her husband Howard Baskin) dancing to the song, and Grande quickly clarified that the video did not make the final “Stuck With U” visual, tweeting, “for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique. anyway, 7.5 hours !” A fan responded with delight to Grande’s tweet, and she answered, “i am very glad someone is laughing [crying emoji] the f*cking heart attacks i had over this.”

Meanwhile, shortly before the video dropped, Bieber tweeted, “Excited to be singing with you @ArianaGrande.” Grande responded, “me too ! it has been a long time comin and i’m so glad we waited so patiently for this. it feels so special. love u, my friend.”

Check out the “Stuck With U” video here.