Following his comeback single and its accompanying album Changes, Justin Bieber has spent 2020 sporadically sharing videos from the album. Switching things up a bit, Bieber caused quite the commotion after he said he has a “special announcement” in store for later in the week. Ariana Grande added to the announcement by teasing her own involvement in the effort. Keeping to that promise, Bieber and Grande revealed that the special announcement was a collaboration, “Stuck With U.” Since the announcement, Bieber has been sharing videos of fans enjoying the moment together with their fellow loved ones after he made the song’s instrumental available in order for his fans to be part of its promotion.

In the announcement, Bieber revealed that “proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19.” The effort comes with help from SB Projects and Universal Music Group in partnership with First Responders Children’s Foundation. Labeling the song as “the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now,” the new track celebrates spending time with your loved ones as it incorporates the videos they received from fans into the song’s official music video. Showcasing their own quarantine habits, Ariana gets cozy with her dog while Bieber enjoys time with his wife. The song marks the second time the two have collaborated with the first being Grande’s remix of Bieber’s “What Do You Mean.”

Watch the video above to hear “Stuck With U.”

Read our review of Bieber’s Changes here.