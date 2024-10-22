Was Ariana Grande cast in the role Wicked role? Well, that’s what Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson seemed to suggest. During an October 18th Yours Cruelly, Elvira Xxperience event at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, Peterson was asked to dish about her worst celebrity encounters.

Without hesitation Peterson revealed an upsetting with “The Boy Is Mine” singer. “Ariana Grande,” exclaimed Peterson.

Coming from the beloved Mistress Of The Dark, that must have sting. Yesterday (October 20), Ariana Grande took to the comment section of Elvira’s Instagram post (viewable here) about the exchange to issue an apology.

“I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you,” she wrote. “I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so.”

Elvira hasn’t addressed the apology, but when reflecting on the collision she accused the entertainer of using her fame to secure 21 tickets then applied pressure for photos. “We’re like, ‘Okay,’ and we give her the tickets,” she said. “She comes backstage, and she asks if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought. I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ She goes, ‘Nah, I don’t really do that.'”