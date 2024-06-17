Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine made Uproxx’s “Best Albums Of 2024 So Far” list. “The Boy Is Mine” was an immediate favorite upon its March 8 release, but the callback to Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit of the same name has even more juice after Grande dropped her “The Boy Is Mine” video co-starring Penn Badgley and featuring cameos by Brandy and Monica.

Brandy and Monica’s involvement in the video was an Easter egg, as it were, because Grande announced “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” with Brandy and Monica will be released this Friday, June 21.

“I ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Grande captioned an Instagram teaser video. “My deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me. It is near impossible to say how much this means to me. This is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today. I loooooove you both so so much. Tthank you !!!!!!! THE BOY IS MINE REMIX JUNE 21.”

Around the album’s release, Grande spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about “The Boy Is Mine” is relation to “True Story” on the Eternal Sunshine tracklist and confirmed her adoration for Brandy and Monica’s original song.

“It sets up ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ obviously,” she said. “It’s like, okay, I’ll play the bad girl; now, here’s your bad girl anthem. That’s why they’re in that order on the tracklist.”

Grande added, “I love that song. I’ve always wanted to re-imagine that song in some kind of way.”

Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” charted for 27 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998, including 13 weeks at No. 1.

To prepare for the remix, watch Grande’s new “The Boy Is Mine” video below.