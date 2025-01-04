Ariana Grande Palm Springs International Film Awards 2024 (1024x437)
Getty Image
Pop

Ariana Grande Says She Is ‘Four Years Clean’ From Botox Despite A Joke She Previously Made

All eyes are on Ariana Grande. While this isn’t a new phenom for “The Boy Is Mine” singer, her breakout role in Wicked has certainly amplified things.

Unfortunately, the heighten attention sparked a few disgusting rumors surrounding Ariana Grande appearance. Yesterday (January 3), during the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, Grande clarified a joke she made about Botox during her Rising Star acceptance speech.

While chatting with ET, Grande delivered a rebuttal to her onstage humor. “Omg,” she laughed. “My joke. My bit. I’m still clean. I’m clean. But when I start going again, I will let you know. I mean it.”

She went on to stress why it was important for her to clean up the joke. “I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder,” she said. “As a founder of r.e.m. beauty, I think it’s important to have transparency.”

Grande closed by saying: “I love it, but I am still four years clean.”

Last month, Ariana Grande urged others to refrain from commenting on others physical appearance after being bullied online. “I think in today’s society, there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all, commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves,” she said.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors