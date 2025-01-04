All eyes are on Ariana Grande. While this isn’t a new phenom for “The Boy Is Mine” singer, her breakout role in Wicked has certainly amplified things.

Unfortunately, the heighten attention sparked a few disgusting rumors surrounding Ariana Grande appearance. Yesterday (January 3), during the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, Grande clarified a joke she made about Botox during her Rising Star acceptance speech.

While chatting with ET, Grande delivered a rebuttal to her onstage humor. “Omg,” she laughed. “My joke. My bit. I’m still clean. I’m clean. But when I start going again, I will let you know. I mean it.”

She went on to stress why it was important for her to clean up the joke. “I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder,” she said. “As a founder of r.e.m. beauty, I think it’s important to have transparency.”

Grande closed by saying: “I love it, but I am still four years clean.”

Last month, Ariana Grande urged others to refrain from commenting on others physical appearance after being bullied online. “I think in today’s society, there’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all, commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves,” she said.