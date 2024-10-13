If all the cool guys want to be like Mike (take your pick). Then all of the IT girls want to be like Jennifer Coolidge. Yesterday (October 12), Saturday Night Live dedicated an entire sketch to The White Lotus star.

Although Coolidge wasn’t around for the episode, that didn’t stop the night’s host Ariana Grande, Chloe Fineman, and Dana Carvey from using her as a muse. During the trio’s hilarious spoof Maybelline advertisement, Chloe Fineman delivered a performance of the actress’ unintentionally funny personality. As Fineman, dripped in pink, touches up her makeup Ariana appears as her reflection.

With of the ladies nailing Coolidge’s beloved vocal fry and cadence between silly jokes the sketch was already comical spot on. But, of course, the SNL writers decided to take it up a notch. To admire her profile, Fineman looks to the side mirror in which Dana Carvey. Carvey went all out in a matching outfit and luscious blonde wig. Despite the trio breaking character several times due to the playfulness of the three-way chat, viewers couldn’t help but do that same.

That wasn’t the only celebrity impression Ariana Grande nailed. In another segment, Ariana put a comical twist on how Celine Dion might approach a sports promotional campaign.

Watch Saturday Night Live’s full Maybelline sketch featuring Ariana Grande, Chloe Fineman, and Dana Carvey above.