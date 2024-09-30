We’ve been waiting since the casting for the film adaptation of Wicked was first announced back in 2021, but the time has finally arrived. Promo for the movie kicked into gear this week — fitting for the witchy season — and as anticipated, it’s already a gold mine of delightfully entertaining content featuring stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. First up is the infamous Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test, and y’all… Y’ALL.

Right up top, Erivo’s asking Grande about conspiracy theories including the fake moon landing and Flat Earth theories, and the lie detector machine immediately throws the Florida native under the bus. To the first, the machine spits out an “inconclusive” result, prompting a panicked outburst from the “Thank U, Next” singer, who sounds terrified about the perception this could generate about herself, worrying that her Florida origins would almost certainly lend credibility to an idea she believed the conspiracies.

She also answered questions about whether or not she’d had various surgical procedures, including something called a “fox eye lift,” which she didn’t know existed until people accused her of getting one, a chin implant, which she seemed incredulous about, and a BBL, which she jokingly answered “yes” to, only for the machine to indicate “deception.”

“This is the best day of my life,” she cracked between answers, “Take that, you YouTube people!” Good for her, and shame on those people who make it their business to nitpick her body and choices, just because she did well for herself.

You can watch the full video — which has some heartfelt answers, as well — above.