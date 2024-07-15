Bad news, Arianators. Despite Ariana Grande being so prolific in so many areas, it sounds like she wants to buckle down and focus on one thing at a time — which means no new music, and that tour she’s working on is probably suspended for the time being. She says she is holding all other projects until after her big one, the film version of Wicked, is in the rearview. In a new Instagram Story, the “We Can’t Be Friends” singer wrote:

i love you all so much

i have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now

thank you in advance for your understanding

i am deeply grateful for your patience and mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come

there is so much

see you so soon

ariana via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/Gy7mlbtn0i — Ariana Grande Today ☀️ (@ArianaToday) July 11, 2024

Fortunately, she also noted in another, since deleted post, that this excepts her beauty and fragrance brands, which don’t really so heavily on her individual input and “of course music/singles that have already been released.”

Ariana Grande em comentário sobre sua pausa em coisas não relacionadas a Wicked: “Obviamente, com exceção da r.e.m beauty e perfumes e, claro, de músicas já lançadas” pic.twitter.com/Sb7Tmv7xTI — Ariana Grande Brasil (@arianagrandebr) July 15, 2024

The film version of Wicked is due to hit theaters in two parts. The first arrives on November 27th, 2024, while the second is set for release on November 26th, 2025.