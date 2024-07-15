ariana grande
Getty Image
Pop

Ariana Grande Is Putting A ‘Temporary Pin In All Things That Are Not ‘Wicked”

Bad news, Arianators. Despite Ariana Grande being so prolific in so many areas, it sounds like she wants to buckle down and focus on one thing at a time — which means no new music, and that tour she’s working on is probably suspended for the time being. She says she is holding all other projects until after her big one, the film version of Wicked, is in the rearview. In a new Instagram Story, the “We Can’t Be Friends” singer wrote:

i love you all so much
i have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now
thank you in advance for your understanding
i am deeply grateful for your patience and mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come
there is so much
see you so soon

Fortunately, she also noted in another, since deleted post, that this excepts her beauty and fragrance brands, which don’t really so heavily on her individual input and “of course music/singles that have already been released.”

The film version of Wicked is due to hit theaters in two parts. The first arrives on November 27th, 2024, while the second is set for release on November 26th, 2025.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors