Last month, Ariana Grande informed her fans that she would “put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked,” the forthcoming Jon M. Chu film adaptation in which she co-stars alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Hot Ones must have been an exception.

On Thursday, August 8, Grande served as Sean Evans’ guest for the Season 24 finale of Hot Ones. Grande admitted she had “begged to come here,” and she proceeded to become perhaps the most unaffected guest in Hot Ones history.

Throughout the 23-minute episode, Grande promised she was “not coming in proud or cocky or confident; I’m shriveling and weak and honest.” However, she showed absolutely no visible signs of struggle, saying, “I’m weirdly good” and “I’m fine with the spice so far, but my body is like, ‘What’s this?'” Grande kept describing internal disruption while surprised at her external composure.

At one point, Grande asked Evans to predict where she’d fall on a scale of DJ Khaled to Lorde, and Evans correctly predicted Lorde. Grande was a “big fan” of the Fermented Kimchi, a sauce she described as “lovely” and “romantic.” She did calmly admit, “I think I’m learning that I don’t like hot sauce,” but she was eventually the one coaching Evans. (Grande’s black coffee helped much more than the standard almond milk on set.)

The episode’s subject matter included Grande’s favorite memory from filming Wicked, her opinion on leaked music, and her ideal Boca Raton itinerary. Grande and Evans concluded with Grande running Evans through her daily vocal warmup.

Watch Grande on Hot Ones above.