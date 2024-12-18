Ariana Grande Doesn’t Think She’s Returning To Music ‘Anytime Soon’

Ariana Grande is in Wicked mode right now. As for when she’ll return to music mode, it might not be for a while.

She recently told Variety:

“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon. I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. I’m so grateful for the ways in which we’ve grown together over this whole journey with’Wicked. But music will always be a part of my life.”

This comes after Grande said in an interview last month:

“I am gonna say something so scary. It’s going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them and they’ll deal and we’ll be here forever. I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky-promise. But, I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past ten years is where I see the next ten years. I love acting, I love musical theater. I think reconnecting with this part of myself, who started in musical theater and who loves comedy […] it really does [feed me], in a different way than songwriting and writing about my own pain, because it’s just kind of like constantly re-living that one thing that you wrote the song about.”

All that said, Grande did just release a new album, Eternal Sunshine, earlier this year.