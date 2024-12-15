Between the release of Eternal Sunshine, Wicked‘s historic box office performance, and the Golden Globe nomination, Ariana Grande is having a great year. But because of her acting obligations, “The Boy Is Mine” singer wasn’t able to hit the road in the way fans wanted. Sadly, next year won’t change things either.

Today (December 15), an Ariana Grande fan page pointed out the musician’s Ticketmaster event page had been quietly updated. At the time of the post on X (formerly Twitter), 15 new events were added to Grande’s 2025 performance calendar. However, shortly after the page’s upload gained steam, Grande’s record label (Republic) released a statement (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave) to debunk the report.

“There are no plans for a tour next year,” commented a report for the company. “But Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support, and excitement.”

Republic’s response has fans furious with Ticketmaster following the tech glitch.

“Ticketmaster, I hate you,” wrote one user.

“If Ticketmaster was a person…,” chimed another.

“Oh Ticketmaster when I catch you…,” added another.

As if Ticketmaster’s enemy lists (which already includes the fan bases of Bad Bunny, Drake, Taylor Swift, and The Cure) wasn’t long enough, Ariana Grande’s Arianators have added themselves to the crowded document.