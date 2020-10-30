Ariana Grande’s new album Positions dropped at midnight, and in the hours since, it has spawned multiple trending topics on Twitter. The song “My Hair” is among them and it’s due to the impressive vocal abilities Grande displays on the track. Towards the end of the song, there’s a section where Grande hits uncommonly high notes while singing in whistle register, which is the highest possible register of the human voice.

When fans heard this, they were pretty amazed and took to Twitter to share their reactions, which was a mix of shock at her abilities and jokes about her being out of breath after recording that part of the song.

ARIANA DID THE WHOLE CHORUS OF MY HAIR IN WHISTLES- SHE IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/AHxh9M9VSo — ♡ ig: foxeverari (@ariscooky) October 30, 2020

ariana grande in the studio after recording the whistle notes at the end of my hair #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/QQm0Elc6Or — declan🤡 (@idkdeclan) October 30, 2020

As for the rest of the track, it’s about Grande opening up to a special someone and being vulnerable by letting them run their fingers through her hair, as she sings on the second verse, “It’s been way long overdue / Just like these inches down my back / Usually don’t let people touch it / But tonight, you’ll get a pass / Spend my dimes and spend my time / To keep it real, sometimes it’s tracks / But I don’t care.”

Listen to “My Hair” above and check out some more reactions below.

ariana singing COME RUN YOUR HANDS THROUGH MY HAIR BABY CAUSE THAT'S WHY IT'S THERE in a whistle tone is what elevated the album to a whole nother level #positions pic.twitter.com/VP5Xt51ft9 — uɐʇs ɐuǝlǝs x ɹǝʞlɐʍuooɯ (@mjxag) October 30, 2020

ARIANA TALKING DOLPHIN AT THE END OF MY HAIR — bray (@arianacuIture) October 30, 2020

ariana leaving the studio after recording my hair pic.twitter.com/JEcSJyMXTx — leo west's future husband ❀🚀🎃 (@grandesync) October 30, 2020

my hair is one of the best songs ariana has ever released — zae (@ItsZaeOk) October 30, 2020

I know Ariana’s not whistling “put your hands through my hair”😭 pic.twitter.com/6SyNwCvjCx — fan account (@knnewagb) October 30, 2020

people with taste be like: my hair

ariana grande

2:03 ━━━━━━❍── 2:37

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume:▁▂▃▄▅▆▇100% — bekah ☁️ (@betteroff_bb) October 30, 2020

