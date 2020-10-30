Almost a decade ago, when they were closing in on their mainstream stardom, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd came together for their first-ever collab on the pop-heavy effort, “Love Me Harder.” The single found life on Ariana’s My Everything album. Seven years later, the two look to emulate the same success on another collab, one that appears on the songstress’ new Positions album. Slowing things down for their new effort, Ariana and The Weeknd unite for “Off The Table.” The easygoing ballad begins with Ariana questioning the existence of love after repeatedly failing to find it. She questions her ways before asking if love is a possibility anymore. The Weeknd steps in for the song to calm her fears, promising that as long as they work together, they will find love with each other in the near future.

The song is one of the many highlights on her sixth album, Positions. Across the 14-track album, Ariana also calls on Ty Dolla Sign and Doja Cat as guest features on the new release. After announcing the album’s tracklist, the pop singer explained the importance of the album as well as her satisfaction with it. “i don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand,” she said in a tweet. “this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.”

You can listen to “Off The Table” in the video above.

Positions is out now via Republic. Get it here.

