Most fans of Ariana Grande thought they would have to wait another year or two to receive the pop singer’s sixth album. In the last month, however, she began teasing new songs and gave hope to her fans that the upcoming project would arrive sooner than later. Earlier this month, Ariana hopped on Twitter with exciting news as she confirmed her sixth album would touch down by the end of October. “i can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she said in a tweet. Fresh off delivering the album’s lead single and title track, Ariana returned to unveil the tracklist for Positions.

On October 30, Ariana will deliver her Positions album with 14 songs and guest appearances from The Weeknd, Ty Dolla Sign, and Doja Cat. After sharing the tracklist on Twitter, Ariana sent out another tweet about the upcoming project, one she calls her “favorite for many reasons.” “i don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand,” she said in the tweet. “this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.”

i don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand. this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me. 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2020

While it will be her first time working with Ty Dolla Sign, her track with The Weeknd, entitled “Off The Table,” will be the duo’s second collaboration together following their 2013 effort, “Love Me Harder,” which appeared on Ariana’s sophomore album, My Everything. As for her Doja Cat collaboration, Ariana spoke about Doja and the song back in May during an interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show.

“I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop,” Ariana said. “But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

You can check out the Positions artwork and tracklist below.

positions the single out now. positions my 6th album out friday the 30th. 🤍 https://t.co/qNum5allXG pic.twitter.com/ggOQpgPIHn — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 23, 2020

01. “Shut Up”

02. “34+35”

03. “Motive” Feat. Doja Cat

04. “Just Like Magic”

05. “Off the Table” Feat. The Weeknd

06. “Six Thirty”

07. “Safety Net” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

08. “My Hair”

09. “Nasty”

10. “West Side”

11. “Love Language”

12. “Positions”

13. “Obvious”

14. “POV”

Positions is out 10/30 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.