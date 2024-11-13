So much has been said about the upcoming Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Now, finally, we have a couple new looks at their singing in the film: Today (November 13), the movie’s official accounts shared two videos, one of Grande singing “Popular” and one of Erivo taking on “The Wizard And I.”

Grande recently spoke about how she sees acting working into her creative future, saying:

“I am gonna say something so scary. It’s going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them and they’ll deal and we’ll be here forever. I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky-promise. But, I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past ten years is where I see the next ten years. I love acting, I love musical theater. I think reconnecting with this part of myself, who started in musical theater and who loves comedy […] it really does [feed me], in a different way than songwriting and writing about my own pain, because it’s just kind of like constantly re-living that one thing that you wrote the song about.”

The movie is set for release on November 22.

