Ariana Grande made her glorious return to Saturday Night Live. Given that the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” singer is promoting her upcoming appearance in Wicked it was an absolute bummer that she would only serve as the episode’s host.

However, yesterday (October 12) during Ariana Grande’s opening monologue she decided to treat SNL viewers to a sweet musical offering to unleash her inner theater kid. “Well, it’s every theater kid’s dream to lose their virginity,” she joked. “But their second dream is, of course, to be in ‘Wicked.’ I am just hosting. No, I’m not going to make this about me, I’m just gonna have fun, take it easy and, yeah, just keep it low-key.”

Shortly, after Ariana Grande delivered the goods (live vocals) after jokingly vowing not to. “I’m gonna keep it low-key tonight,” she said. “I promise I’m not gonna sing.”

Then Ariana busted into an impromptu melody performance of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak.” The kicker is Ariana managed to transform the alternative rock staple into a lively cabaret-style cover just after knocking out her beloved Britney Spears impression.

In the movie musical, Wicked, Ariana Grande is sure to serve as an unofficial Broadway audition. But for now or at least on SNL, she demonstrated she has the technical skills to do it all.