Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber recently joined forces for the heartwarming track “Stuck With U.” The song was released for charity, with proceeds going towards funding grants and scholarships for children of essential workers who have been impacted by the pandemic. Aptly titled, the collaboration was written and recorded all while in quarantine. The singers were able to create the song in isolation with the help of their home studios, and Grande used hers to produce the track. Now, Grande sheds a light on her process in a behind-the-scenes explanation.

Sharing a self-shot video to social media, Grande said that vocal production is one of her “favorite parts” of her job. “So I have no idea if this is going to be interesting to you or not. But I’m sitting at my little home setup, my little studio I have here,” Grande said, “and I wanted to share with you a little bit of the ‘Stuck With U’ session that I vocal produced, because this is one of my favorite parts of what I do.”

Recording her computer screen, Grande detailed how she cuts and pastes different vocal takes together to smoothly align. The singer explained her creative decision to add in snippets of her dogs as well as some laughs she shared while recording. “I really wanted to put that because it captures the vibe of being at home,” she said.

Watch Grande’s behind-the-scenes videos above.