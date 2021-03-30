Ariana Grande Will Replace Nick Jonas As A Judge On ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande surprised her fans today with the announcement she would join the judges’ panel on The Voice, replacing Nick Jonas. The singer said she’s “beyond thrilled, honored, [and] excited” to join Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson on season 21. In joining the cast, she’ll be the second-youngest person to coach the show’s collection of aspiring pop stars after Kelsea Ballerini, who joined in the 15th season and is three months younger than Ariana.

Some might see the move as unusual for Ariana, who is perceived to have a younger fan base than most of the other hosts by far, but perhaps her inclusion will lend some “cool” points to the competition show, which has helped launch the careers of plenty of singers but has yet to generate a ubiquitous pop presence like Kelly Clarkson, whose career started on the first season of American Idol. With her legion of Arianators tuning in, any singer co-signed by Grande will certainly have a leg-up on securing a young, long-term fanbase after the show wraps.

It’s crazy bc she is at the top of her game rn and it’s one of the top A-list of the moment. And she decided to be a judge on The Voice… Imagine the amount of money she got by doing that? And inagine how many more viewers will watch the show? This bitch is THE moment, y’all. pic.twitter.com/D3X5CH57uM — Haroldo (@Harossauro) March 30, 2021

Some fans also view the casting as a savvy move for Grande, who was unable to tour with her most recent album, Positions, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working on the show could go a long way toward extending her career and expanding her fanbase since she’ll be centrally-located and able to work on music without worrying about performing, while still being visible to the show’s massive audience.

The Voice is currently in its 20th season. The air date for season 21 has yet to be announced.