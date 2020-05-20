Aside from making music with his siblings as part of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas keeps busy with a number of other endeavors, like serving as a coach on the latest season of The Voice. The 18th season’s finale was last night, and Jonas busted something special out for the episode: He penned a new quarantine ballad, “Until We Meet Again.”

The bluesy track is meant to provide a sense of optimism during these trying times, as he belts out lyrics like, “So until we meet again / I’ma keep smiling / We could be miles apart / But you know I’m never too far / My friend, until we meet again.” The song is streaming now, and proceeds will go to Feeding America.

Jonas also made a simple video to present on the show. Jonas found a nice grassy hill for the clip, where he sings the song and writes thank-you messages to healthcare workers on a whiteboard, offering his gratitude for their important work right now. Images of healthcare workers also flash on the screen. Jonas got some help filming the video from his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as the last shot shows Jonas taking the camera from her and giving her some playful kisses.

Watch the “Until We Meet Again” video above.