For the most part, the Spotify Daily Top Songs Philippines chart for September 4 seems pretty normal. Filipino rock band Lola Amour has the No. 1 spot with “Raining In Manila,” Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is in the top five, and throughout the chart is a mix of favorite local songs and internationally recognized tunes.

What is peculiar, though, is the song in the final spot, No. 200: “But Just Before I Go, Theres Something You Should Know” by Adriana Venti. The Spotify Charts page lists the song’s release date as August 19, that it was released via YUH RECORDS, and that on the 4th, it was streamed 71,335 times in the Philippines.

The issue is that this is actually an unreleased Ariana Grande song (the name “Adriana Venti” is a big clue) called “Fantasize.” The single art was an edited version of a Grande photo, the original of which can be seen below. After the song’s big day, it was removed from Spotify.

Ariana Grande’s unreleased song "Fantasize" has been removed from Spotify after a fan uploaded a version that charted in the Philippines with over 70K streams. pic.twitter.com/iHlOnQUe2J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Some Grande songs leaked recently and she addressed that earlier this year, saying in a video, “You guys have heard every bad song and bullsh*t demo that I’ve ever made. Hilarious. It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.