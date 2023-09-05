As summer comes to an end, music fans everywhere have one question on their mind: What was the song of summer? In 2023, the song of summer can be defined using all sorts of criteria: What was popular on streaming apps? What went viral on TikTok? What was inescapable on the radio?

Today (September 5), Billboard dropped their Top Songs Of The Summer 2023 list, which factors in all of this data (specifically, chart data from June 10 to September 9).

At No. 10 is Gunna, who made a return to music this year after being released from jail on racketeering charges. His latest single, “F*kumean” has proven to be a hit, as his return has proven polarizing.

Occupying spots 9 and 8 are SZA, with her hit singles, “Kill Bill” and “Snooze,” respectively. Also taking two consecutive spots is Taylor Swift. At No. 7, Swift pops in with her remix of “Karma,” which features Ice Spice. At No. 6 is “Cruel Summer,” which was originally released in 2019 on Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover.

Lil Durk and J. Cole came in at No. 5, with their collaboration, “All My Life.”

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, which was released this past January, continues to be an anthem for the summertime. This one came in at No. 4. Rema‘s remix of “Calm Down,” which features Selena Gomez, earned the No. 3 spot.

This summer proved to be a country music summer, as Luke Combs‘ cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” made its way over to No. 2. And at the top spot is Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night.”

You can see the list below.

Billboard’s official 2023 #SongsOfTheSummer top 10 🌞😎 — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 5, 2023

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.