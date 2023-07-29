Ashnikko’s new album, Weedkiller, arrives next month — but she’s keeping fans pleased with new singles. Her latest, “Cheerleader,” finds her critiquing society’s beauty standards.

“Hatе me ’cause I’m beautiful, b*tch, I don’t like you either,” Ashnikko boldfully declares in the chorus. Later in the track, she also tosses in a fitting Bring It On reference.

“It’s twisting this perfect cheerleader into a monstrosity,” she shared in a statement. “It’s commentary on the need to be f*ckable to be commercially viable, and I really do feel that pressure. It’s so tiring and played out. No matter how much logic I’ve built up in my head, there’s still some carnal part of my brain that says, ‘You have to be f*ckable to sell this music, b*tch!’ It’s draining on my spirit and makes me feel like I have literal car exhaust in my brain.”

Later this fall, Ashnikko will kick off her Weedkiller World Tour in North America. It will start on September 10 in Austin. According to a press release, she is also set to host fan events and pop-ups tied to the record’s release. Fans can find a complete list of dates and more information here.

Check out Ashnikko’s “Cheerleader” above.

Weedkiller is out 8/25 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

Ashnikko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.