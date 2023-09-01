Uproxx’s latest cover star, pop singer Ashnikko, is giving fans the space to let their green thumb flourish. Seemingly inspired by the nature of their new album Weedkiller (which features tracks “Dying Star,” “Cheerleader,” and more), the musician has teamed up with Roblox and One Tree Planted for a partnership approved by Mother Nature herself.

Beginning today (September 1) at 3 pm ET, users of the game will have access to the singer’s new activation within Harmony Hills. After they’ve had the opportunity to explore the virtual world, they are encouraged to plant virtual trees in Ashnikko’s Community Garden. With each virtual tree planted, users are granted access to exclusive Ashnikko-inspired rewards, including free limited UGC (User-Generated Content) items.

The actions users take within the digital space will also have benefits in the real world, as each tree planted in Ashnikko’s Community Garden will support One Tree Planted’s restoration efforts. Proceeds from Ashnikko’s Weedkiller pre-orders will also go toward One Tree Planted’s mission.

The activation will be available in Roblox until September 28. Find more information here.

Weedkiller is out now via Parlophone Records. Find more information here.

Ashnikko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.