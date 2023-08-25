Ashnikko‘s album Weedkiller was set to come out in June, until it was delayed “due to reasons beyond my control,” she explained in a statement.

It’s finally out today (August 25), and a standout track is her collaboration with the rising pop star Ethel Cain, whose debut full-length Preacher’s Daughter was a major 2022 release. The two teamed up for the cinematic “Dying Star”: “I died and I land with both of my hands / In the mud, the mud / It felt like a God, how she held me,” they sing in harmony.

“The world I’ve been crafting for the past two and a half years is finally hatching,” Ashnikko said about Weedkiller in a statement. “I felt immense release writing this record. It deepened my sense of selfhood. It sent roots out of my feet and into the earth. I reclaimed my body from the weedkillers who latched onto my skin like ticks. I hope you are able to writhe around and scream in the forest and howl at the moon and scurry around like a rat to this album.”

Weedkiller is out now via Parlophone Records. Find more information here.

