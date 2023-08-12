“Bring it on, b*tch,” Ashnikko sings in “Cheerleader,” the latest single from their upcoming Weedkiller album, and it isn’t an empty invitation. The accompanying Joanna Nordahl-directed video shows, yet again, that Ashnikko is here for it all.

According to press release, the “Cheerleader” video “melds elements of folklore and surrealism, drawing inspiration from the cinematic atmospheres of Midsommar and the fierce energy of Bring It On.”

In just over two minutes, Ashnikko and their crew let loose in a misty, ominous forest. She scoffs at traditional beauty standards (“God made me pretty / You made me mean / I brought a blade to the dance routine”) and replaces them with visceral descriptions of empowerment (“Honey, I’m the lead role, you don’t even feature”).

“If youth and beauty are the currency, I will pay it in full until I am a withered husk decomposing on the moss and going back to mother earth,” Ashnikko said in a statement. “The beast looms in my periphery, constantly gazing and assessing as perform for him, hoping I am good enough!!!!!!!”

“Cheerleader” follows “Possession Of A Weapon,” which was Ashnikko’s response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “You Make Me Sick!,” “Worms,” and “Weedkiller” have also been released as singles ahead of the August 25 arrival of Weedkiller.

Watch the “Cheerleader” video above, and see Ashnikko’s North American Weedkiller World Tour dates below.

09/10 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/12 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

09/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/18 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/22 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

09/25 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/26 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

09/29 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/30 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/o6 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard

10/07 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/16 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Rockwell

10/19 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/25 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/28 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/29 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

