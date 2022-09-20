Ava Max is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Diamonds And Dancefloors, which is set to arrive in January. Ahead of the album’s release, the “Million Dollar Baby” hitmaker sat down to detail the creative process behind the upcoming project.

“I had a lot of ideas of what I wanted the first album, Heaven And Hell, to be about because it was everything I was going through trying to make it as a woman in the industry, and just how hard it was,” Max says. “Now, the second album, Diamonds And Dancefloors, is all about my personal relationships, and it’s a lot more vulnerable because it’s a side no one sees of me.”

Max is a fan of all genres of music, however, she admits she gravitates more toward pop music. As an artist, Max and her team put a lot of effort into her craft. As she and many of her fans often stream music from their phones through their earbuds, Max wants listeners to get the full experience of her music.

