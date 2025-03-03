Fast-rising K-pop girl group Babymonster made their U.S. concert debut last week at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. That wasn’t the only opportunity for the Monstiez (as their fanbase is known) to see Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquitain live, however. Babymonster has announced additional North American dates for Babymonster 1st World Tour (Hello Monsters), including stops in Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Seattle.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available beginning on Friday, March 7, at 3 p.m. local time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages. You can find more information here.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Rami said, “It hasn’t even been a full year since we debuted with our mini-album, Babymons7er, but we are so happy with how everything has turned out and incredibly grateful to have received so much love from the beginning.” Rora added, “Babymonster plans to work as hard to continue this momentum and spread K-pop and Korean culture to the whole world.”

You can find the Babymonster 1st World Tour (Hello Monsters) North American dates below.