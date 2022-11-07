There was some sad news this weekend: Aaron Carter, best known for fun singles like 2001’s “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and his 2000 gold-certified hit “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” died at 34 years old. This was tough for many to swallow, but especially for Backstreet Boys, of which Aaron’s brother Nick Carter is a member. On Sunday (November 6), the group put on a concert in London and emotionally paid tribute to Aaron.

At the O2 Arena, the group performed 2019 single “No Place” and dedicated it to Aaron as a photo tribute played on screens behind them. After the song, Kevin Richardson noted the tune is “very special to us because that song is about family.” He also said, “We’ve been through highs and lows and ups and downs — we thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love. Tonight we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

As Richardson spoke, Nick was clearly emotional and seemingly holding back tears. Nick’s bandmates also each took a moment to give him a hug.

Check out the moment below.