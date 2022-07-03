drake bet
Drake Joined Backstreet Boys On Stage To Perform ‘I Want It That Way’ Because Why Not?

As a result of being one of music’s biggest stars, Drake has been able to do a lot of random and interesting things in his life. He created the Sanctuary Basketball League (SBL) that runs games in his mansion, and so far, he’s a 2-time champion. He threw a dinner party on the 50-yard line at SoFi Stadium after he won artist of the decade. In his latest act, Drake took to a concert stage in his hometown of Toronto to perform with a legendary pop band: Backstreet Boys.

Drake accompanied the band for a performance of “I Want It That Way” at a recent concert in Toronto. However, before they began the song, Drake shared how impactful “I Want It That Way” was for him. “I really wanted to come out here tonight — I saw my brother at a restaurant the other night, and I was telling him that when I was in high school — I wasn’t even in high school yet, it was junior high and I was 13 years old,” Drake said. “I was an awkward kid. I was in love with this girl at the time…and she paid me no mind. But at 13 years old, I had a thing called a bar mitzvah…and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl who I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs of all time played.”

He continued, “She asked me if I would dance with her to the song. It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged — like I had a shot at being cool. The song that she wanted to dance with me to was one of the greatest songs of all time — it’s one of the greatest songs ever made.”

You can watch clips from Drake and Backstreet Boys’ performance together in the posts above.

