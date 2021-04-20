Seeing as live shows haven’t been possible in over a year, fans are eager to once again see their favorite performers take the stage. Because of the excitement, people everywhere are already trying to get their hands on tickets to upcoming shows. That’s why it’s only been a week since Bad Bunny unveiled his 2022 El Último Tour Del Mundo North American tour dates — and its pre-sale has already sold out.

The 35-city tour kicks off in February in Denver and comes to an end in Miami in April. According to a report from Billboard, Bad Bunny’s 2022 tour is the quickest-selling tour since 2018, and one of the fastest-selling in the entirety of Ticketmaster’s history. In less than a week after the Bad Bunny made tickets to his tour available with a pre-sale, 480,000 tickets were sold. His April 15 pre-sale date in particular is now the top sales day for any Ticketmaster tour since Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 2018 On The Run II Tour.

In a statement about the record-breaking sales day, Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich said, “One thing is clear: the world wants to see Bad Bunny live on stage. The demand for his tour has smashed multiple records, with one of the most active on-sale periods in Ticketmaster’s history. Ticketmaster is honored to get fans one step closer to live with tickets to see this global breakthrough artist.”

El Último Tour Del Mundo is out now via Rimas Entertainment. Get it here.