As 2022 nears to a close, Instagram rolled out a year-end reflection feature on Wednesday (December 21) with Bad Bunny and DJ Khaled. IG users can create 2022 recap Reels featuring voiceovers from the music superstars.

Recently Instagram unveiled the 2022 recap Reels on the app. A “create your 2022 recap Reel” prompt has popped up on many users’ homepages. Another way to access the year-end feature is by visiting the Reels tab and selecting the 2022 recap template. Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson, and Indian rapper Badshah recorded special voiceovers to soundtrack people’s memories this past year.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, we have to start worrying less, life goes by too fast, enjoy each moment,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “Just like this year, I’ll have it in my heart por siempre. I’m grateful for all the amazing moments I was able to enjoy and all the people who formed part of it. Instagram, we are ready for 2023!”

Bad Bunny also created his own 2022 recap Reel. In Spanish, his voiceover says, “Life goes by too fast. Enjoy each moment. Just like this year, I’ll have it in my heart por siempre.” The Puerto Rican star’s Reel includes scenes from when he wrestled for the WWE, clips from his El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 and World’s Hottest Tour, and videos from his album Un Verano Sin Ti.