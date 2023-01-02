For those people who didn’t get to kickoff 2023 on a “bien cabrón” note, as Bad Bunny sings, he is extending the time window. On New Year’s Day, the Puerto Rican superstar posted on TikTok that he is giving his fans three more years to celebrate the right way.

Bad Bunny predicted good times ahead in his 2021 hit “Yonaguni.” In the moody reggaeton track, he sings, “Pa’ que ante’ que se acabe el año tú me de’ un beso y empezar el 2023 bien cabrón contigo y un blunt.” The lyrics in English translate to: “So that before the year ends you give me a kiss and to start 2023 f*cking good with you and a blunt.” The lyric about starting off 2023 “bien cabrón” went viral on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It’s a pretty popular caption in people’s posts across social media about ringing in the New Year.

In his first post on TikTok of 2023, Bad Bunny posted a video altering the “Yonaguni” lyric. As he wakes up, he says, “What was it?” Bad Bunny then sings, “And to start 2026 f**king good with you and a blunt.” In the caption of the post, he added, “And there you have it, I give you three more years. Happy 2023.”

This might be only form of new music we get from Bad Bunny this year as he said that he will be taking a break following the blockbuster success of his Un Verano Sin Ti album.