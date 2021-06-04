Bad Bunny’s 2020 is hard to match when you look at what the Latin singer did through its twelve months. He dropped three projects, YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban A Salir, and El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, which became the first all-Spanish album to top the Billboard album charts. Even outside of the music world, Bad Bunny thrived. He joined the WWE’s Royal Rumble where he took out The Miz from the top rope and he later became a WWE champion by winning the 24/7 Championship belt. While some might’ve thought a break would be up next for Bad Bunny, the singer is pushing full-steam ahead as he returns with a new single.

His latest effort, titled “Yonaguni,” arrives as his own song of the summer entry. Named after a Japanese island, the track carries the rhythms of reggaeton that serve as the foundation of Bad Bunny’s artistry, but it also boasts a relaxing melody that makes “Yonaguni” a song anyone can listen to and enjoy. Bad Bunny also gives fans a visual for the song, one that captures him enjoying normal human activities like making breakfast, practicing karate, walking his dogs, playing video games, partying, and more.

The singer’s latest drop comes after he announced a 2022 North American tour in support of El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. In less than a week, he sold 480,000 tickets making for the quickest-selling tour since 2018, and one of the fastest-selling in the entirety of Ticketmaster’s history. Shortly after this feat, Bad Bunny brought his talents to the Billboard Music Awards to perform “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Yonaguni.”